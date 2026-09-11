According to information from Bild, the Argentine head coach of the Saxony club already has "water up to his neck". The report adds that the two matches before the international break against Hamburger SV and Bayer 04 Leverkusen could already be make-or-break games for Demichelis.

A damaging 4-1 defeat to Como 1907 on Thursday evening in Leipzig's opener to the new Champions League season has sparked the latest turmoil around the former Bayern Munich defender.

RB looked completely devoid of a plan and toothless in attack for long spells. They also left plenty to be desired with their willingness to run and behaviour in challenges. "This is crap. It feels really shit right now. We got a proper hiding today. That was not a good performance from us and we need to change something quickly," fumed captain David Raum.

Even during pre-season, there were said to have been "concerns" within the club about whether Demichelis had the right ideas for Leipzig's style of play. The report says it was an internal topic that the 45-year-old had shown too few ideas in possession in his coaching career so far.

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How have Leipzig started the new season under Martin Demichelis?

Demichelis only took over as head coach of the Saxony club last summer as the successor to the dismissed Ole Werner. Before that, the long-serving Bayern defender was in charge of the relegated Spanish side RCD Mallorca.

Leipzig are even said to have activated a release clause in Demichelis' contract to bring in the Argentine. His deal at RB runs until 2028.

Leipzig opened the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. They also made no mistake in the DFB Cup, beating regional league side Eintracht Trier 6-0 as expected. Then last weekend brought their first defeat of the season, a 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen.