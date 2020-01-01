Is the Kaizer Chiefs captain's armband weighing Manyama down?

The 30-year-old has battled for form this season and has been substituted in nearly every game he's played for the Glamour Boys since the restart

coach Gavin Hunt may want to consider taking the pressure of Lebogang Manyama and give the captain's armband to someone else.

Manyama has proven his quality over the years at teams such as Cape Town and , where he was named as the Premier Soccer League ( ) player of the season in the 2016/17 campaign, after scoring 13 league goals.

A move to Turkish side Konyaspor, however, turned out to be ill-fated as he battled for game-time, and he subsequently returned to and signed for Chiefs in the 2018/19 season.

However, a car crash badly curtailed his progress in his first season and he went without scoring a goal in 11 league appearances.

Last season, Manyama seemed to be getting closer to his best form as he fired in six goals in 27 league matches while also creating an impressive nine assists. After a rocky couple of years, it seemed the man from Tembisa was getting back to his best.

Unfortunately though, for Manyama and Kaizer Chiefs, he's not taken that form into the current season with his momentum possibly being affected by the long break to action due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He's also been asked to play as a right-winger - largely it seems because Amakhosi have very few options in that position, and has not looked happy at all this season. His performances have been anonymous and he's cut a frustrated figure on the field.

And in the five games he's played so far, he's been substituted in four of those. It was a dejected-looking Manyama who was pulled off in Chiefs' most recent setback, a 2-0 defeat to in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.

It really does seem as if the armband is weighing heavily on the 30-year-old, even more so in Amakhosi's current predicament.

If Hunt does take the captaincy away from Manyama, that may further knock his confidence. But the way things are going, there may not be much choice because the player is doing little to even justify his place in the starting line-up.

Perhaps a few weeks out of the first XI, a bit of time to recharge, and the unburdening of having to lead South Africa's most popular team could do Manyama good. As would a positional change to a more central role.

Somehow, the Chiefs technical team need to find a way to manage Manyama and get him back to being the player we all know he can be.

Its also going to be interesting to see if Manyama features for Bafana Bafana in the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against São Tomé e Príncipe.

Potential options for the Chiefs captaincy include Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso. Veterans such as Bernard Parker and Itumeleng Khune could also be candidates although their places in the team are also under scrutiny these days.