Is Tebas deliberately working against LaLiga clubs? Real Madrid on the list and Betis pay the price

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At a time when Spanish clubs need all the support they can get to compete in the Champions League, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, continues to punish the Spanish teams taking part in the competition with scheduling decisions that many have described as disastrous.

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Real Madrid, Real Betis and Atlético Madrid head the list. All three face an impossible schedule that doesn't give them even the bare minimum of rest.

Tebas is hampering Real Betis's Champions League campaign, according to Spanish radio station "okdiario": less than 72 hours' rest between matches, while their opponents will have 30 extra hours!

Tebas has set Betis's league match against Atlético Madrid, who are also in the Champions League, for Sunday 6 December at 9pm. Betis then face Como the following Wednesday at 6.45pm. Como play the previous Saturday at 3pm.

He has already scheduled Real Madrid's trip to Bilbao for the Sunday, with their Champions League game in London the following Wednesday. But what he has done to Real Betis on that day amounts to a boycott.

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The green and whites face Como on Wednesday 9 December at 6.45pm. LaLiga have put their previous match on the Sunday at 9pm!

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From the end of the league match on Sunday 6 December to kick-off against Como at La Cartuja, there will be just 67 hours and 45 minutes. That's short of the 72 hours the professional footballers' union demands, a demand FIFA backs and Tebas mocks.

Kicking off Atlético Madrid v Real Betis at 9pm on Sunday 6 December is an insult to both teams and an organisational disaster from LaLiga. Both sides play in the Champions League on the Wednesday, one of them at 6.45pm sharp, and Tebas's decision robs them of the rest and preparation they need. The match could have been played earlier.

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The second round of the Copa del Rey comes before the LaLiga match. Atlético Madrid aren't involved because they're in the Spanish Super Cup, so they could play on the Saturday or even the Friday. Betis are in that round, but they could easily play their tie on the Tuesday, since their previous LaLiga game is on the Saturday at 2pm against Rayo Vallecano.

So the Atlético Madrid v Real Betis match could easily have gone ahead on the Saturday, or even the Friday. And if Tebas stubbornly insisted on a Sunday, he could have picked an early kick-off at 2pm or 4.15pm, giving Betis in particular more time to rest and prepare for their Champions League match. Instead, LaLiga chose the latest possible slot.

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Betis are a key player for Spain in Europe. That makes this all the more damaging for Spanish football: Betis are essential to LaLiga's smooth progress in Europe and to securing the extra Champions League qualification place, which Betis have already won this year.

Instead of backing a side who rarely play in the Champions League, this being only their second appearance, Tebas is obstructing them at every turn. It looks as though he wants them to get poor results and crash out of the league. The Como game is decisive, as Como could be a direct rival with the same objectives.

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The contrast with Serie A couldn't be clearer. In Italy, the league is looking after Como, scheduling their match that weekend against Monza for the Saturday at 3pm. Como will therefore have 30 more hours of rest than Real Betis to prepare for their Champions League match in Seville!