Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is baffled by Zakhele Lepasa's struggles at Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Lepasa has been a hit at Bafana

Forward has been struggling at club level

Broos puzzled with Lepasa's club form

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa was on the score sheet on Saturday as South Africa defeated Morocco 2-1 in Group K's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon) to claim their first win in 21 years over the Atlas Lions.

Despite commanding regular game-time for the national team, the 26-year-old striker has not fully enjoyed his time at club level.

Broos is baffled by his situation and opines what Pirates should do to ensure they get the best of him.

WHAT HE SAID: "I said it already in the past, Zakhele is always a player in his club who has problems," Broos told the media.

"He didn't play at Pirates, now also at SuperSport he doesn’t play every game or just parts of the game. I really don’t understand it. I give him confidence because he is a good striker. He is a good striker but you have to give him confidence, first of all.

"Still, he has to improve. But I am very happy, I am very happy with him. Every game he played, he made an important goal.

"I don’t think for defenders it’s nice to play against him, he’s always in movement, he’s quick. Things that we ask, he does. We ask him, ‘Zakhele go deep, you’re quick’ [and] all the game he did it.

"We go on with this guy and I’m very happy with him. Again, for me, it’s a little surprising that he's not a starting player at his clubs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his last five Bafana matches, Lepasa has been directly involved in five goals. He has found the back of the net three times and assisted twice. Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has even predicted Lepasa can hit greater heights in the future.

However, things have not been okay at the club level. He struggled for game time at Pirates who loaned him to SuperSport United for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

It is interesting to see what the future holds for the talented attacker.

WHAT NEXT: Broos is definitely hoping Lepasa will play a bigger role for Bafana in the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.