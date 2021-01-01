Is Sirino still looking to swap Mamelodi Sundowns for Al Ahly?

The Egyptian side won the first game in Cairo 2-0 and then earned a 1-1 draw in Pretoria to advance to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League

The two-legged Caf Champions League quarter-finals would have given Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino a first-hand view of the Al Ahly team he has been linked to in the recent past.

After the first leg game in Egypt, Sirino was seen wearing an Al Ahly jersey, which he had swapped with one of the opposition players.



That in itself is a pretty normal occurrence in the football world.

But with Sirino, the issue was that he had been strongly linked with a move to Al Ahly earlier in the season and had even admitted a desire to play for the Egyptian giants.

Following the jersey incident in Cairo a week ago, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqiti said he didn't want to dwell on the issue, but did mention that it was not appropriate.

It was then interesting, and perhaps telling to note, that after the return game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Sirino once more donned a red Al Ahly jersey.

This time he elected to cover it with a jacket, but that didn't take away from the fact that the Urugyuan had the chance to show loyalty to his current club by declining a jersey swap - knowing the situation - but chose not to.

He was also seen on camera after the game exchanging what seemed like pleasantries with an Al Ahly official. And while it could be a case of reading too much into the situation, there did seem to be in the body language a closeness between the two of them.

Sundowns’ elimination from the competition, and Al Ahly’s advancement towards what would be a 10th Champions League title, may only have increased Sirino’s appetite to team up with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at the Cairo club.

Sirino, 30, has played 123 matches for Masandawana, and has contributed with 32 assists and 29 goals in all competitions since arriving in the 2017/ 18 season – a year after Downs had won the Champions League.