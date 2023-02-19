Is Saleng favoured at Orlando Pirates? Bucs coach explains selection criteria

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara insists Monnapule Saleng had to prove his potential in training before being included in first team.

Saleng has been a hit for Pirates in recent weeks

Almenara insists attacker had to fit into Bucs' style

Has become a key player for Sea Robbers

WHAT HAPPENED: Saleng has been impressive for Pirates since making his debut in October in the MTN8 against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the guaranteed starters in the squad, scoring important goals and providing vital assists. His most recent contribution was on Friday when he scored and assisted in the Sea Robbers' 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Maritzburg United.

However, as Almenara puts it, the attacker - just like other players - had to prove he deserves a place in the starting team and can fit in the tactics employed.

WHAT HE SAID: "For us, all the players are important, Saleng and all the others trying to win their position in the team, when we train during the week," Almenara said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"So for us, everyone is important, especially for the way we try to play and the way we fit players into our game model."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Almenara further commented on Jose Riveiro's system and how well the entire playing unit has mastered it.

Backpagepix

"It’s a process non-stop, so the season starts with a game model and you try to progress during the training sessions or drills, but at the end what we’re looking for is a progression of the game model during the entire season.

"We are using matches to progress, so players who are coming and going and players who are staying longer in the starting eleven, it is because they are giving what we are looking for in the game model.

"Especially with their own profile, that they can give us what we’re looking for, so it’s a mixture."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since October, Saleng has scored nine goals in all competitions and provided five assists.

He was a key player as Pirates went all the way to successfully win this season's MTN8.

The attacker is now a key player for the Buccaneers, who are aiming at winning the Nedbank Cup as well. Bucs are also targeting a top-two finish in the league to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Saleng is expected to be in the starting team as Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.