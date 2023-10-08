Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was left breathing fire after his side Al Wahda lost back-to-back UAE Pro League matches.

Mosimane joined Al Wahda in June

But his side has been struggling

He comments after losing back-to-back games

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Wahda were defeated 2-1 by Bani Yas on Friday after having also lost 3-1 to Shabab Al Ahli.

But it was their most recent loss that infuriated Mosimane as he took aim at his players for being blunt in front of form.

The experienced coach also felt let down by the video assistant referee and that left him angry.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “I cannot teach the players how to score goals. In the last two matches, we lost due to missing easy opportunities,” Mosimane said according the club's media department.

“I am sad about the loss, and I feel disappointed. I came to UAE to coach Al Wahda, and I do not know what to say to the players if they are controlling the outcome of the match.

“It is not acceptable for us to lose [against Bani Yas], and I am sad because of the refereeing errors. Even the Bani Yas players did not receive yellow cards. I do not know why there is VAR. [VAR] problems are becoming more sensitive.

“We received another undeserved loss and I accept this bitter defeat, but what is the benefit of having video technology?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before moving to the UAE, Mosimane was used to enjoying success, making a huge impact at Premier Soccer League giants Sundowns, Al Ahly in Egypt and Saudi side Al Ahli.

But life at Al Wahda has not been rosy so far and are ninth on the Pro League table, having won two league games while losing three this season.

There is, however, still time for Mosimane's side to pick themselves up and climb up the table.

WHAT NEXT? After losing back-to-back league games, there is pressure on Al Wahda to recover in their upcoming matches.

Their next game is a League Cup assignment against Al Jazira and from there, they host Kalba to complete their October schedule.

Cultivating a winning culture would be crucial for the South African if his side is to bounce back to winning ways.