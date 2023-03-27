Is Percy Tau listening? Pitso Mosimane advises South African players to look beyond major European leagues

Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has advised South African players to look beyond major European leagues as they seek transfers abroad.

Mosimane wants SA stars to embrace smaller European leagues

Al Ahli coach feels the players can learn a lot at such teams

Jingles used Mane & Daka as examples of those who started small

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane used the example of Senegal and Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane as well as Zambia forward Patson Daka, who plays for Leicester City, as examples of players who started from smaller leagues before making it big.

Both players honed their skills at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg before moving to the Premier League with, Mane starting at Southampton, before a hugely successful stint with Liverpool.

Mosimane was perhaps giving advise to Percy Tau who has been linked with a transfer to English Championship leaders Burnley, having failed to sparkle at Brighton and Hove Albion, when he joined the Premier League side from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

Tau has had to rebuild his career, starting with loan deals in Belgium, before joining Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2021 and could be set to benefit from Vincent Kompany’s tutelage, just like Bafana Bafana teammate Lyle Foster, if the transfer materialises.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Whereas first there’s North Africa here, second, there’s the Gulf, and there’s also Europe,” Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“And in Europe, there’s the Premier League, the top six leagues in the world and then there’s also Europe where the Patson Daka started [in Austria], where the Sadio Mane’s started, there’s also that kind of Europe, Scandinavia, Belgium, they develop players.

“So, players need to understand that and not to say only Europe, only Europe but the agents also, what advise do we give the players, sometimes I look at certain players and say ‘oh this guy is such a good player’, he can go out with his talent and play in a better league and earn more money.

“But I’m conflicted, I can’t say a lot because I don’t want problems throwing the cat amongst the pigeons – but players out there, I’m available to speak, to give advise privately, they can call me and I can even say to you, I think you can play there, you can play there and with your talent, you have the capacity to earn this.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane’s comments adds to his recent sentiments that South African players do not know their worth since they settle for less by playing in the PSL when they can earn more abroad.

Jingles believes having many players overseas will provide Bafana Bafana with talent which has a know-how and in turn make the national team strong.

WHAT’S NEXT? Tau, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Cassius Mailula, are among a number players who have recently been linked with moves broad and it will be interesting to see who makes it.