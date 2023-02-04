Is Percy Tau an Al Ahly flop? - Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa on Bafana Bafana star failed to live up to expectations

Roger de Sa has suggested Percy Tau has not lived up to expectations as he explains what he thought the striker would bring to Al Ahly.

Tau joined Al Ahly from Premier League side Brighton 2021

But his time in Egypt has been blighted by injuries

De Sa shares thoughts on Tau's Al Ahly stint

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana star joined the Cairo giants from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in August 2021. It was a move which divided South Africans, some felt he should have stayed at the Seagulls to fight for his place while others thought returning to Africa was a good move.

Tau is now set to meet his former employers Mamelodi Sundowns when they clash with Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group B match in Cairo on February 25.

De Sa previews the Sundowns-Al Ahly match and takes the opportunity to talk about Tau's time in Egypt so far, saying he thought the 28-year-old would become a superstar in Egypt.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “Massive game [between Sundowns and Al Ahly]. I think it’s a final on its own between two giants of African football. There is no doubt about that,” De Sa said on SuperSport TV.

“Nice to see South African players playing up there. I thought Tau was going to be a superstar in Egypt when I saw him arriving. I thought he would score 30 goals in that league.

“I think he got a few injuries but I think he has the quality to play in that league and score 30 goals. He has good players around him, which is fantastic.

“But it’s going to be a great game. Sundowns need a challenge as well. I think they are not being challenged back home and they are looking forward to this challenge. I think, great match in Africa.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau’s time in Egypt has been blighted by injuries and in his first season he managed eight goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. This season he has scored three times in seven matches, including his strike at the ongoing 2022 Fifa Club World Cup against Auckland City earlier this week.

His struggles in Egypt saw him being linked with a move back to Sundowns in January with reports that the Brazilians approached Al Ahly with a bid but nothing came out of it.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Tau would be hoping to continue with his Club World Cup form and register his name on the scoresheet again when Al Ahly take on Seattle Sounders on Saturday.