Captain Innocent Maela has brushed off suggestions to consult his predecessors ahead of Soweto Derby insisting Orlando Pirates have enough leaders.

WHAT HAPPENED: With the highly anticipated Soweto Derby scheduled for Saturday at Soccer City, Maela insisted he has enough leaders to seek guidance from in the Pirates squad and doesn't need to consult former players for advice.

The experienced defender is expected to lead the battle against their bitter and surge forward in their bid to secure Champions League football next season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't consult with our former players before derbies because we have enough leadership within the squad," Maela said as quoted by Sowetan.

"If I need any help, I consult with my teammates. We have a number of players who were captains at their previous clubs [Nkosinathi Sibisi and Philip Ndlondlo were skippers at Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants], so we are covered in terms of having those needed leadership traits and understanding of big games."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Maela thinks Pirates go into the derby in better form than their old rivals, but knows the form book usually goes out the proverbial window in such matches.

BackpagePix

"Yes, winning our past few games has helped us with confidence and our camp is a happy environment but we're not counting on that. In derbies, we all know that the current form counts for nothing. The hard-working team on the day has a better chance of winning," the defender concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers have managed four wins from their last seven games as opposed to Chiefs, who have won just two from the same number of matches.

While Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is under pressure to win after losing against Golden Arrows 3-2 in their last league assignment, Pirates are desperate to end their four-match losing streak against the Glamour Boys.

Jose Riveiro is suspended and will not be in the technical area to instruct his players, especially after losing the first meeting by a solitary goal.

WHAT NEXT: Maela and fellow defenders will be determined to keep a clean sheet to help Bucs stand a better chance of winning the game.