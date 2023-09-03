Is Mokwena taunting Kaizer Chiefs? 'I can't be a Mamelodi Sundowns coach & celebrate draws'

Coach Rhulani Mokwena is adamant he was not celebrating a Mamelodi Sundowns draw in MTN8 match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Downs drew 1-1 with Chiefs on Saturday

Mokwena celebrated the goal wildly

Tactician clarifies his celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns were trailing by a solitary goal at the FNB Stadium against Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final match.

In the added minutes, Khuliso Mudau managed to pull the team level with his header, much to the disappointment of Amakhosi.

Mokwena was captured by the camera wildly celebrating the goal, suggesting he was happy to get a draw.

Article continues below

However, in a quick turn of events, the tactician has now denied celebrating the outcome, insisting he was happy with his players' attitude.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have to be careful because I can’t be a Sundowns coach and celebrate draws. I will get into big trouble," Mokwena told the media.

"There is a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation, maybe not for the scoreline but the performance in its entirety and for the process of showing desire and wanting to win every match.

"I think that’s still very important for us as a club and us, as a team, and big congratulations and big appreciation for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Saturday's game, Sundowns had won all their previous matches across all competitions.

Last season, they fell to Orlando Pirates in the same stage, and ahead of the second leg to be played on September 23, Mokwena has to ensure it does not happen again.

He has to help his players get their confidence back against Amakhosi who are slowly getting their act together after a poor start to the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns are keen on landing their first trophy this season which will greatly motivate them ahead of other assignments.