Is Mokwena resigned to losing Sirino to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Al Wahda? - 'Leave it to club'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says only the club's management can determine the future of Gaston Sirino.

Sirino is seeking a new challenge

A host of top clubs want the midfielder

Mokwena on player's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Sirino has been hitting the headlines in the entire transfer window after expressing his desire to leave Sundowns.

Al Wahda, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates are some of the clubs that have been linked with the services of the Uruguayan.

Erwin Saavedra has not had a good time at Downs after joining from Club Bolivar owing to injuries.

Mokwena has now shared the latest regarding the duo, insisting their future lies with Sundowns' management.

WHAT HE SAID: "I would like to leave both to the club, it’s a week where I only want to focus on football and what happens with the preparation and tactics and getting that right," Mokwena commented.

"I would be lying if I said I had the latest with regards to both Gaston and Saavedra, what I know is Saavedra is in Bolivia.

"I had a Facetime call with him, had nothing to do with Sundowns, just a personal, human, brother-to-brother talk to catch up. But to give you anything, I would not like to get into that space and leave it to the football club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Pirates have a few hours to convince Sundowns to sell Sirino to them.

However, it will be understandable if Downs hope Sirino joins Pitso Mosimane's Al Wahda as opposed to strengthening a direct rival, especially in the race for domestic honours.

In a recent interview, Mosimane stated the Brazilians seem not interested in letting the midfielder leave.

WHAT NEXT: Sirino must surely be hoping his future is sorted sooner to allow him to concentrate on football.