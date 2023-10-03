Is misfiring Kaizer Chiefs striker Chivaviro giving an excuse? - 'I started slow because I got stalled by injuries'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro has defended himself from not scoring since joining Amakhosi with so much expectations on him.

Chivaviro joined Chiefs from Gallants

He is yet to score for Amakhosi

The striker comments on his life at Amakhosi so far

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old striker signed for Chiefs in the last Premier Soccer League transfer window after enjoying a prolific season with Marumo Gallants last season.

But he has struggled to reproduce that form which saw him score 10 PSL goals last term, as well as seven in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The striker has stepped up to comment on why goals have dried up from his legs in the current campaign.

The former Marumo Gallants striker is yet to score a goal in six appearances for Chiefs across all competitions.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Obviously I started slow because I got stalled by injuries, I’m back now, fully fit and trying to work my way back into the team and add value to the big machine Kaizer Chiefs is, I always try to add value, because there’s so much quality at this club,” Chivaviro said as per iDiski Times.

“It’s not easy [to gel into Chiefs] there’s so much quality and you need to prove yourself, you need to be 100% every day, like I said I had a setback with injury when I arrived but it’s a thing of the past, I’m fit and hoping to add value going forward.

“I think with the plans the coach and technical staff have, as a player you need to adapt, not everything is going to be comfortable, not everything is going to be the way you want it to be – coming into an institute like this.

“You need to adapt to the way things are done here and I think it’s my responsibility to make sure that I fit in and make sure I give the coaches something to see, [for him to say] I add value to his plans.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs brought in Chivaviro and another forward, Jasond Gonzalez in an attempt to fix their attacking woes.

In recent seasons, the Soweto giants' strikers have been struggling for goals and the situation seems not to be improving.

That puts pressure on Chivaviro and other forwards like Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile Basomboli to turn themselves into prolific strikers.

Even attackers like Pule Mmodi, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane are being heavily scrutinised for struggling to provide assists or score goals.

WHAT NEXT? After hosting Cape Town City on Tuesday, Amakhosi will face Golden Arrows, Cape Town Spurs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows and all those are tricky fixtures for Chiefs.

But those games also stand as platforms for the Glamour Boys strikers to be vetted if they are material to play for a big club like Chiefs.

It is also an opportunity for the strikers to improve their scoring rate under demanding circumstances especially the Soweto derbies against Pirates and Swallows.