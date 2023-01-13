Is McCarthy telling Rashford to be Manchester United 'killer'? - Evra lauds Bafana Bafana legend

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has lauded Benni McCarthy’s impact at the club, crediting him for Marcus Rashford’s good form.

Evra credited McCarthy for Man United’s improvement

Former United defender feels Rashford is the main beneficiary

Rashford has scored seven goals in his last six games

WHAT HAPPENED? United have been one of the in-form teams in Europe, putting together eight straight wins in all competitions, while Rashford has netted 15 goals so far.

Rashford was on target again when he came off the bench to score twice as United beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, to enhance his status as his team’s main man.

With the 25-year-old having netted just five times the whole of last season, Evra believes his upturn in form is down to the work McCarthy is putting in on the training ground after joining the Red Devils as an attacking coach last July.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "We need to give credit to Benni McCarthy, he's responsible for all the forward players and you can see he is doing a good job," Evra told Betfair as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "Maybe he is the one saying to Marcus that he needs to score more goals and be a killer.

"So, I think what United are doing with Marcus is good work because I see someone happy. That is the key. It's the biggest difference I see in Marcus, now he is smiling.

"Before, when he scored a goal, you could see he was angry and upset with something, now he is happy. A happy Marcus Rashford is dangerous. He's electric."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy was added to Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff to specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning, joining the club he supports, after coaching stints with PSL sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

The Bafana Bafana all-time leading scorer has been credited with United’s improvement in the final third with Rashford himself and Bruno Fernandes lauding the impact he has had on their game.

United are on course to surpass last season’s goal tally when they managed 57 in the Premier League, having already managed 27 in 17 games this term.

WHAT’S NEXT? McCarthy’s work will be on display yet again on Saturday when United host neighbours Manchester City in the hotly contested derby.