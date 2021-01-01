Is Mashiane the answer to Kaizer Chiefs' left-sided conundrum?

The left-footer was forced to leave the Sundowns academy when it relocated but kept his head down to make his way through to the Glamour Boys' ranks

The left-back and left-wing positions have been problematic for head coach Gavin Hunt throughout the current campaign.

That's excluding the very first match of the season when Yagan Sasman scored a brace to hand Amakhosi a 2-1 win over in an MTN8 quarter-final encounter.

However, Sasman quickly lost his place after a couple of shaky performances and since then, the likes of Philani Zulu, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and even Daniel Cardoso and Njabulo Blom have on occasion filled in at left-back.

Further forward on the left-wing, its been a similar issue for Amakhosi, as players such as Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole have all played in that position with varying degrees of success.

Of those four though, it's only really Billiat who fits the position naturally, the other three players are generally better suited to playing through the middle. It's also arguable that Billiat is more effective as a central striker, or at least as a drifting number 10, rather than a traditional left-winger.

It almost seemed like just when Hunt was running out of options, he turned to Mashiane and decided to play him on the left-wing, with Philani Zulu behind him at left-back, for the match against - which Chiefs won 1-0 to end a seven-match winless run in the league.

Somewhat ironically, Zulu had previously established himself as a left wing during his formative years at Maritzburg United, while Mashiane was used mainly as a left-back in the few games he's had for Amakhosi over the past three seasons.

The pair combined well against Usuthu though with Mashiane putting in a promising performance before being forced off by injury, while Zulu provided good support from behind.

Mashiane was back however for the next match, a 2-1 win over , and reminded Amakhosi fans of the early potential he had shown at the club with a superbly taken goal as he latched onto a pass from Samir Nurkovic before a sublime touch took him around goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh before slotting into the net. It showcased perfectly his excellent balance and technique - typical of a quality wide player - which he has exhibited in fleeting moments over the past few years.

It made one wonder why we haven’t seen former youth team player Mashiane more over the past two seasons and indeed as recently as December he was turning out for the Glamour Boys’ reserve side.

It was in fact two years ago that he made his debut for Chiefs (January 2019), also against Cape Town City, in a 0-1 home defeat.

However, just two games later, a serious toe injury cut his progress short, and ever since then Mashiane, now 23-years-old, has struggled for game-time in the first team and he has made just 11 appearances in league and cup, with more than half of those coming off the bench.

Now though, in the midst of a season in which Chiefs are struggling due to their transfer ban, Mashiane is emerging as a ray of light at the end of the tunnel and has a wonderful opportunity to fully deliver on those flashes of promise we’ve seen from the Tembisa-born national U23 player.

Mashiane will be hoping to build on his recent performances when Chiefs host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.