Former Mamelodi Sundowns Hlompho Kekana has lauded his former teammate Themba Zwane and gave him a rating.

Zwane has been one of the outstanding Downs players

He is now the club captain

Kekana delivers his verdict on his former midfield partner

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane was appointed Masandawana skipper before the start of last season and has just completed his first term as team leader. It was a season in which Zwane made a return to the Bafana Bafana fold after his performances forced coach Hugo Broos to call him for national team duty after initially ruling him out.

The 33-year-old has been with the Brazilians for over a decade now and Kekana rates him as a great player. This is a player who has previously sparked comparisons between him and Kaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Appreciation post to this great footballer of our generation,” posted Kekana on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Sundowns won the Caf Champions League under the captaincy of Kekana, it is a set bar Zwane has to scale. In his first season as Masandawana skipper, Zwane led his teammates to the Premier Soccer League title.

But they were unsuccessful in the Nedbank Cup and Champions League, where they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Wydad Casablanca.

That leaves Zwane with the responsibility of doing better next season and engraving his name as one of the most successful captains of Masandawana.

While he failed to win the Champions League as Sundowns captain, Zwane has enjoyed individual achievement in this tournament as the club's highest scorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Zwane is now recharging his body batteries during the current off-season expecting to return for the new term to continue his quest for success.