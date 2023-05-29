Is Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena questioning his potential? - 'I don’t like these individual awards'

Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena insists he does not fancy individual awards after winning the PSL Coach of the Season prize in awards gala.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena was crowned the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Season after Sundowns' dominance in the concluded campaign.

Masandawana won the title with seven games to spare; it was their sixth consecutive league trophy and it explains why the 36-year-old beat Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro and Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United to the award.

However, Mokwena insists the success witnessed was a result of a collective effort and went to thank everybody who made it possible.

WHAT HE SAID: "Congratulations to the football club, I think it is one that you receive as a custodian or the person that represents the team from a leadership perspective. But for sure, it’s not possible without the commitment and hard work of everyone involved. So it’s a team award," Mokwena told Masandawana's media team.

"I don't like these individual awards, I always say it, because, when you are in a space like football, and I have grown up in football, so I understand a little bit of what football means to many people and I have seen the influence it has in society, and in my township, for an example of Orlando. So I know what it means and what it’s about, so for sure, you don’t put yourself first in these moments, you try to enjoy the moments together.

"So it is a collective [award] for sure, and of course, without the players, we as coaches are not so important. We were only there because our jobs are to improve the players, to give comfort to the players, to give them structure and information that allows them to perform at their best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena was handed the sole responsibility of coaching the team early in the season.

The PSL trophy was the only competition he helped the Brazilians win. However, they were impressive in the continental assignments and reached the semi-final of the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena will be hoping to guide the team to yet another league title and other domestic crowns.