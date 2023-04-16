Is Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena playing the excuse game after Nedbank Cup exit? 'Our opponents have time to prepare'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has detailed what he feels is disadvantaging his side at this crucial stage of the season.

Sundowns lost 2-1 to Stellies on Saturday

That eliminated them from the Nedbank Cup

Mokwena tries to explain why they lost

WHAT HAPPENED? Defending champions Sundowns were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch FC at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. They gave up a slim lead to allow the Cape Winelands side to claw its way into the contest to claim victory.

It was an unusual fourth successive match for the Brazilians to go without winning a game. Mokwena feels they have not had adequate time to prepare for games and that gives their opponents an edge over them.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “As I sit here as their coach I'm more proud of them than I've ever have been because despite the pressures, despite how difficult it is, we play against every opponent that has time to prepare for us and we only have one or two days to prepare for an opponent physically,” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“Our opponents only play one game a week. Of course, the element of freshness comes in and you could see it in certain moments today. Tactically they have time to review and come up with plans and solutions.

“You could see it with all the opposition we've played so far. But it's not for us to find excuses. There are no excuses. We have to win football matches and when we don't win we have to see why we didn't win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mokwena blames lack of time to adequately prepare for games, having a crammed fixture schedule has always been the story of Sundowns in recent times.

Every season, the Brazilians try to balance between domestic competitions and Caf Champions League assignments. That has seen them often playing during midweek and on weekends.

With their deep squad, they always rotate players to maintain fresh legs in their camp. But Mokwena feels they now lack time to review their games and plan for opponents.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? After a few weeks of concentrating on domestic matters, Sundowns shift focus to the Caf Champions League.

They travel to Algeria for a quarter-final, first-leg match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday.