Is Mamelodi Sundowns' De Reuck primed to become South Africa's next top defender?

Apart from captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, there are not really any established and regular central defenders in the current senior national team

The sky could indeed be the limit for Mamelodi Sundowns central defender Rushine De Reuck.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, De Reuck's path to the top was not streamlined by getting into a PSL or even a first division academy at a young age and making his way through the ranks.

Indeed, when Maritzburg United signed him in 2017, they were taking a chance on a player who had his fair share of rejections.

But De Reuck repaid Maritzburg's faith big-time and to his credit took the opportunity with both hands and both feet when, after an initial season of settling in to the PSL, he became a regular for Maritzburg in the 2018/ 19 and 2019/ 20 seasons and established himself as one of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in the league.

In playing style there is a lot in his game which resembles former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana centre-back Mbulelo Mabizela.

There's the seemingly languid-running style which can quickly turn on the pace when needed, although being a great reader of the game like Mabizela was, you don't see De Reuck at full pace that often. There's the lightness of foot and the excellent balance and composure.

Then there's the timing and crispness in those sliding tackles, and the style when passing out from the back. There's also the spring in De Reuck's leap when jumping for headers that reminds one of Mabizela in his prime.

Towards the end of last year, and now 25-years-old, De Reuck is at a crucial junction of his career. He could always go down in the history books as a top quality PSL defender. But now, following his mid-season move to Mamelodi Sundowns, he's got the chance to potentially become a defender of legendary status who could win trophies both domestically and on the continent with Downs.

De Reuck was not included in the latest national team, but was in the frame last year and will surely be back in the picture once he starts playing regularly for Sundowns.

That was always going to be the question - could the Cape Town-born defender live up to expectations at Downs. Could he handle the pressure and could he establish himself as a regular in the midst of stiff competition?

It's early days yet, but on his return home to Cape Town last weekend, De Reuck highlighted exactly why Sundowns paid a sizable sum to lure him into a five year deal, as he put up an accomplished performance and was named Man-of-the-Match in the hard-fought 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC. It was his league debut for the team, and suggested perhaps that he won't be intimidated by the big-names and the history at the Pretoria club.

That he won the awards ahead of Peter Shalulile, who scored a 95th minute winner and assisted with the equaliser, shows how well De Reuck played.

De Reuck's post-match comments also highlighted a young man who is focussed and level-headed. The kind of qualities he will need if he is to go on and emulate Mabizela by becoming a regular in the heart of the Bafana Bafana defence. And perhaps even by earning himself a move to a big overseas league - at 25, De Reuck still has a good amount of time on his side.