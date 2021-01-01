Is Mamelodi Sundowns' Coetzee playing himself back into Bafana Bafana contention?

At one point the former Ajax Cape Town defender's career looked in jeopardy - now he's reinventing himself as a central midfielder

Rivaldo Coetzee gave us all another reminder of his class when he was named Man-of-the-Match for in their 2-0 win over FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Now 24-years-old, it’s seven years since Coetzee made his Premier Soccer League ( ) debut in 2014 for Cape Town as a 17-year-old.

The football world seemed to be at the Kakamas-born player’s feet, and he looked set for a dream move overseas to Scottish giants , only for a foot injury to put a halt on things.

He subsequently played just one match in the 2017/18 season and at times it looked as if the injury could be career-threatening.

But Coetzee has managed to play 12 and 13 league matches in the past two seasons with Sundowns and has been looking back to his best in the current campaign, having featured in seven of 10 matches.

He’s also been converted into a holding midfielder since moving from Ajax to Masandawana, and seems well suited to a position which requires him to defend but also to make play.

“It changes quite a lot,” Coetzee said of his role in the Downs side, in an interview with SuperSport TV following Saturday’s win.

“But you know, we always want to have superiority at the back, so plus one," he explained. “So if they come with two strikers we have to drop one to make sure we are covered in numbers. Then obviously when we have the ball it’ just to make sure the balls keeps moving.

“My job is to make sure I get the ball to the front players, support them from behind and make sure I’m the first line of [defence] after we lose it."

In a previous interview with the Sundowns website, Coetzee elaborated more on how he has adapted to the new position.

“I actually enjoy playing midfield, I hope I can continue there and maybe have a future in that position,” he said.

“It was a bit tricky in the beginning, I wasn’t used to people pressing me from behind. I was used to seeing everything on the pitch and that made it easier for me to attack space.

“But in midfield you have to think quicker and always scan so you know what’s happening around you, and know what to do with the ball before you even receive it.”

If Coetzee keeps up his recent form, he must surely have a great chance of resurrecting his Bafana Bafana career and adding to his 23 caps, and he certainly has time on his side if he still harbours ambitions of playing overseas.