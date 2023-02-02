Is Kerr warning Mamelodi Sundowns? - Orlando Pirates star Timm 'surprised me'

Marumo Gallants coach Dylan Kerr expects Orlando Pirates star Miguel Timm to have an immediate impact after returning from an injury.

Timm is back for Pirates after an injury

Lorch and Ofori are also back for the Sea Robbers

Kerr expects Timm to make an immediate impact

WHAT HAPPENED: Timm has been nursing an injury but recently made a return to the Pirates team that is chasing a Caf Champions League spot.

Richard Ofori and Thembinkosi Lorch are the other key players who have given coach Jose Riveiro a timely boost.

Newly appointed Gallants member of the technical bench, Kerr, believes Timm will take no time in getting back to his best owing to his attitude.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look I feel he started well and the fans like him you know, he has a good attitude," Kerr told This is Football.

"The injury he sustained has left him sidelined for a long time, however, I believe he will get back to full force.

"I mean I have seen him come back from an injury while I used to coach him [at Marumo Gallants], and he surprised me. He is one of the strongest individuals I know," he continued.

"Remember I said to you that confidence is when you are not playing for a long time you know, that’s when your consistency drops and your performances differ, that still applies.

"Even though he has been on the sidelines because of his injury, I don’t think his confidence will be impacted. He knows he has the ability and he believes in himself and I was blessed to have coached him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timm is a quality player who, prior to his injury, had formed a formidable partnership with Thabang Monare.

Pirates added experienced former AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula to their ranks hoping to secure a Caf Champions League place.

The Sea Robbers are currently placed fourth on the table with 28 points, three out of the second position currently occupied by Richards Bay.

Mamelodi Sundowns lead the chase for the title with 52 points while SuperSport United are third with 29.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Timm might be involved against Downs on Saturday in the PSL clash. New signing Makhaula might feature too.