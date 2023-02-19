Is Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane fretting over Casric Stars in Nedbank Cup? 'It is going to be difficult for Amakhosi'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists Amakhosi have to be wary of Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

Chiefs to play lower league opposition

Zwane wary of underrating them

Confident of Amakhosi's superiority

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs advanced to the last 16 of the annual domestic competition after eliminating Maritzburg United.

They were rewarded with a seemingly easy fixture against a National First Division side Casric Stars.

However, Zwane insists it will not be a walk in the park for the Glamour Boys since Casric are not in the Round of 16 by luck.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look, it is an interesting one but very good for football. I think Nedbank is giving everyone an opportunity for teams from the lower division. Talented players as well to be seen and spotted by big teams which is great for the league as well," Zwane said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"It is going to be a very difficult game for us... they are not in the [Round of 16] by mistake.

"Yes, people might see it as an easy team to beat but we are going to have to dig deep again because they have hard runners. When you look at their team, they are very difficult to play against.

"We are not going to take them for granted. We are going to go out there and show our superiority."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nedbank Cup is a massive opportunity for Chiefs to end their seven-year trophy drought.

Backpagepix

However, there are still big guns like defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and bitter rivals Orlando Pirates who are still in the race.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Golden Arrows on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League, Chiefs will play Orlando Pirates next Saturday in the Soweto Derby.