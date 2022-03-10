Is Kaizer Chiefs’ strength Orlando Pirates’ weakness?

As the season has unfolded it’s become evident Orlando Pirates are vulnerable in the goalkeeping department, an area where Kaizer Chiefs are well stocked.

Bucs shot-stopper Siyabonga Mpontshane was called into question recently after conceding 7 goals in 4 games and has since been dropped

Mpontshane was found wanting in the derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, his lack of physical presence on aerial balls was one of his shortcomings.

When first-choice Richard Ofori has been out injured, the Buccaneers have turned to the 35-year-old Mpontshane, with Wayne Sandilands, 38, their other option.





While Bucs have battled a bit in goal, it’s been a different story at Chiefs, underlined perhaps this week when two of the Amakhosi shot-stoppers – Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma – were named in the Bafana Bafana squad to play France and Guinea.

Petersen was able to get the call despite only having played four league games, while Bvuma has played just three league outings.

Apart from the pair, there is also of course the legendary Itumeleng Khune, not to mention Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi.

Having made the goalkeeper spot his own for the first half of the season, Akpeyi was in a way a victim of his own success as he was called up for the Super Eagles for Afcon, which allowed Petersen to come in and grab his spot with some fine performances.

Since the tragic death of Khune’s old friend, Senzo Meyiwa, Pirates have battled to find a reliable long-term custodian.





It had been hoped that Ofori would be that man, having been so outstanding with Maritzburg and of course, also being the Ghana number one previously.

But he’s not fully settled in yet at Bucs, having not been at his best when he has played, and having also battled with quite a bit of injury.

Ofori was however back in goal for Pirates’ Nedbank Cup match against Marumo Gallants and made a couple of outstanding saves in regulation time, even if he didn’t help his side prevail in the penalty shoot-out.

It will be crucial for the club that he regains his form and fitness if they are to get the stability they need at the back.

Certainly, Pirates are some way off Chiefs when it comes to depth of quality in the poles and it’s an area they may need to address for the future.