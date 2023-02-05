Is Kaizer Chiefs star Billiat’s season over? Amakhosi issue injury update

Kaizer Chiefs have explained, in detail, the gravity of attacker Khama Billiat’s injury which has kept him out since November 2022.

Chiefs have been hit by a spate of injuries

The club provided the extent of the situation

A big concern has been raised about Billiat

WHAT HAPPENED? Since featuring in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final tie against Orlando Pirates on November 12, 2022, Billiat has not played any match.

While the Black Label Cup is regarded as an unofficial tournament, the Zimbabwean last played in a competitive match On October 29 when Amakhosi beat Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match.

Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner has given a clearer picture of Billiat’s fitness and when he is expected to return. Milner also issues an update on the other Chiefs players who are battling to get back to full fitness.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Currently, our injury list consists of Khama Billiat, who had surgery to repair a torn groin muscle,” Milner told Chiefs' website. “He’ll be out for the rest of the season. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo tore a thigh muscle and needed quite extensive surgery on it. He’ll be out for about three to four months.

“Reeve Frosler had a fracture to his jaw which then had to get wired together. He’ll be out for between six and eight weeks. Dillan Solomons dislocated his left shoulder. It looks like he’ll be able to be treated conservatively and we expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

“Cole Alexander has come out of the moon boot. He has started running again and we are hoping to get him back into training soon and then we’ll progress from there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat made 11 appearances across all competitions this season and did not score while making three assists. He became a victim of jeers from Amakhosi fans despite creating chances for his fellow attackers who were struggling to turn them into goals.

Frosler was a regular this term while Ngcobo was also enjoying some game time. Solomons has been in and out of the team while Alexander was sparsely being used.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs will face TS Galaxy in a league match on Sunday, hoping they will not feel the absence of the injured players.

They will also be hoping for the same in the upcoming matches as they will be juggling duties between league action and the Nedbank Cup.