Is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Baccus under-appreciated?

Making a rare start for Kaizer Chiefs, Kearyn Baccus was one of Amakhosi's best players in their 3-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The game against Chippa was only Baccus' third league start of the season, together with four substitute appearances.

Yet he played with a sharpness and intensity which belied his lack of match minutes and his energetic presence in the middle of the park was key for Amakhosi against the Chilli Boys.

Decisive in the challenge, incisive with his passes, quick thinking and nimble-footed, Baccus has the ability to play with his back to goal while still quickly getting his side on the front foot with a clever little flick around the corner or a quick turn.

He's arguably better and sharper on the ball than the likes of Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Cole Alexander, Njabulo Ngcobo, Bernard Parker and Anthony Agay - some of the other players who also operate in the engine room for Stuart Baxter’s team.

Will he remain a Glamour Boy?

Baccus' contract expires in just two months time and it's difficult to say whether he will be offered an extension.





Backpagepix





The 30-year-old is liked by fans, has generally done well when given the chance, but ultimately, has not lot contributed a lot, largely due to lack of opportunity.

Since arriving at the Soweto side three years ago, he has featured in 52 matches in all competitions, roughly half of the games Chiefs have played in that time (domestic league and cup, Caf Champions League included).

Perhaps counting against him are his stats – just two goals and four assists, although as we saw against Chippa, Baccus brings a lot more to the team than the obvious numbers.

He does, however, face a lot of competition for a place – apart from Nange, Alexander, Parker and Agay, the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe and Lebogang Manyama are also competing for a spot in central midfield, albeit in more attacking roles.

Certainly though Baccus has given Baxter something to think about and he will be hoping that his impressive performance against the Chilli Boys at least results in more games during the final seven weeks of the season.



His next action could potentially come against TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening.