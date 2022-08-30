Is Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune really back?

The Amakhosi veteran rolled back the years and made two saves in the penalty shoot-out to earn his side a semi-final spot in the MTN8

A lot of Kaizer Chiefs fans were thrilled to have Itumeleng Khune back in the team last weekend against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium.

In football, the margins are fine, and key moments can make all the difference.

Because if one analyses Khune's performance objectively and take out the emotions, there is clearly room for improvement.

“He still has to up his game and he did very well today. Hopefully he can keep it that way," coach Arthur Zwane admitted after the match, according to iDiskiTimes.

For one thing, the ex-Bafana Bafana number one was tested very seldom in terms of making saves or having to gather difficult crosses.

The goal aside, there were two efforts from Sihle Nduli which hit the woodwork, which Khune nor any other keeper would have saved. Had one of those gone in and Chiefs lost the game, the penalty shoot-out would never have happened and the feel-good factor around Khune would not have been what it is now.



backpagepix

Those chances and the actual goal aside, the Winelands team created few openings – there was one other notable save which Khune made, a diving effort from Mogamat de Goede’s header which looked good on camera but which any keeper should have made.

When it came to Stellies' goal, Khune didn't cover himself in glory either, though it was Njabulo Ngcobo's more glaring error which attracted attention.

With Jayden Adams bearing down on the right side of Khune's goal, he raced off his line and committed too early in going to ground, leaving his net wide open. This made Adams' job simple - an easy pass to Nduli meant the latter could score in an empty net.

With Zitha Kwinika having come across to deal with Adams, it could be argued that Khune should rather have remained in his goal or at least on his feet, and he could then have made the block on Nduli.

It's something he has done more in the latter stages of his career - committing too early and ending up stranded on the turf - it happened earlier in the game as well, but on that occasion, Khune was lucky that Junior Mendieta's shot was poor.

Most likely it's a mental thing - having not played that much, Khune's decision-making in the heat of the moment probably needs work, and that will come with game-time.

Soft penalties

When it came to his efforts in the penalty shoot-out, if one is being brutally honest, both the kicks he saved were very weak and easy to read as youngsters Deano van Rooyen and William Likuta let the pressure get to them and telegraphed their underhit penalties.

With more time to think, Khune showed better composure and made the saves well.

Confidence boost

It would however be very unfair to criticise Khune in what was his first appearance in a year in the Chiefs first team.

He did what was expected of him and played a big part in winning the game. He also looked in good shape and seems up for the challenge.

His general presence also inspired confidence and brought organisation, and his distribution was excellent.

Add those factors together, and Khune may have the stepping stone he needs to reclaim his spot on a regular basis.

And having been the hero of the penalty shoot-out, Zwane surely has very little choice but to start Khune in the next game or two.

There is however little room for sentiment in football and bigger tests will soon lie ahead for the 35-year-old, who has two very good young and hungry keepers breathing down his neck.

For now though he looks to have reclaimed the number one jersey - at one point it had almost felt like his playing career was over, so little had he played, and it's going to be fascinating to how this sub-plot unfolds over the weeks and months ahead.