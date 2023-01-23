Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer has hinted that transfers are being imposed on coach Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs have been rebuilding under Zwane

10 players have been signed under Zwane's tenure

But Kannemeyer suggests it's not Zwane signing them

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Zwane took up the job as Chiefs head coach before the start of the current season, Amakhosi have signed 11 players. None of those players has made a significant impact at Naturena, leaving the Soweto giants’ transfer policy being questioned.

Kannemeyer has pleaded with Chiefs to give Zwane “the freedom to sign own players.” The Amakhosi legend says if that is granted to the coach, he will turn things around and make him the right person for the Amakhosi job.

WHAT KANNEMEYER SAID: “People who are calling for Zwane to be fired must relax,” Kannemeyer told SunSport.

“I think what the chairman Kaizer Motaung must do is to continue with Zwane and let him do his job and give him the freedom to sign his own players.

“I think people who think Chiefs are bigger than Zwane are crazy. In football there is no team which is bigger than a coach. Zwane is the right person to lead Chiefs. The chairman must not listen to people who are criticising Zwane.

“Zwane should be given time to build the team and I am optimistic that things will change. If Chiefs fire him now, who will they hire? The good thing is that Zwane has started building his young team and needs support.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being very active in the transfer market, Chiefs remain a struggling side and are currently reeling from a three-match losing streak. They are sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 22 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The players signed during Zwane’s tenure are Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Edmilson Dove, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Siyethemba Sithebe.

There is also Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli who was signed last week while SuperSport defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE IN THE TRANSFER MARKET? There are seven days to go before the January transfer window closes and it is to be seen if Chiefs will sign more players.