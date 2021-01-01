Is it now or never for Orlando Pirates' league challenge?

One has to go all the way back to the 2011/12 Premier Soccer League season for the last time the Sea Robbers won the league title

Wednesday night's match against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium could potentially reveal a lot about Orlando Pirates' hopes of challenging for their first league title in nine years.

It's so far been a season of inconsistency for the Buccaneers, who, to be fair, have not had their cause aided by the continuous injury issues to most of their first-choice strikers.

But for a team of Pirates' resources - they've spent freely in the transfer market over the past few seasons - and with expectations high from fans, success, and trophies, are still expected.

Bucs did at least manage to end a six-year wait for a trophy when they claimed the MTN8 title in December.

It's the league title, though which, would really show the Sea Robbers are back amongst South Africa's best.

As things stand, they are in contention, just about - Pirates are currently eight points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. With 13 games left to play, the Soweto side can ill afford any slip-ups if they are to push for honours.

Looking at their league form since the start of the year though, and it does not look too promising. Their results read as follows: Lost, Draw, Lost, Won, Draw, Won, Draw, Won, Lost, Won.

Clearly consistency is an issue, and Bucs should not be dropping points to teams like Black Leopards (a 0-2 defeat) and TS Galaxy (1-1).

However, if one adds in the recent results of the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup, Bucs are actually on a four-match winning streak as they get set for Wednesday's showdown with Matsatsantsa.

If they can beat SuperSport, it would give Pirates a massive boost of confidence.

It would mean five wins in a row, and at least two league victories on the trot, something they have not achieved in 2021. It would also close the gap on Sundowns to a more manageable five points.

And it would also be a big statement of their intent against the side currently looking best-placed to challenge Sundowns; SuperSport are second on the table, just four points behind Masandawana, and as such, this is also a huge game for them.

A defeat though or even a draw would see the Sea Robbers slipping further off the pace and without too much time to make up the deficit on a team of Downs’ quality.