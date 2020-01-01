Is inconsistent team selection hurting Kaizer Chiefs?

In three league games alone this season, the Soweto giants have used 24-different players as an obvious starting XI continues to elude coach Hunt

For coach Gavin Hunt, the seemingly dream job of managing ’s most popular club has so far been more of a nightmare.

In Hunt’s defence, a lot has gone against him. For starters, with the rearranged season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t get much of a pre-season with his new team.

Matters were compounded when the club failed to win their appeal against a transfer ban which meant that Hunt was unable to make any reinforcements. Injuries to key players, including last season’s top goal score Samir Nurkovic have added majorly to Hunt’s challenges.

The club’s miserable start to the season has now been highlighted with a 5-0 aggregate defeat to arch-rivals in the MTN8 semi-finals. Apart from a 20 minute period at the start of the first leg (which was eventually lost 3-0), when Chiefs had a couple of good scoring chances, they barely threatened the Sea Robbers goal over the 180 minutes.

Forwards like Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker have looked flat and uninspired.

But so too has the midfield lacked cohesion, and too often against Pirates, Chiefs simply seemed to run out of ideas and tried hopeful balls chipped up towards Castro.

Its perhaps not surprising though that there’s a lack of rhythm, that the team is looking disjointed, and that very little scoring chances are being made, when one considers the constant chopping and changing to the side.

Granted, as mentioned, Hunt’s had injury issues. But even so, there has been a high degree of player turnover from one game to the next as Hunt seemingly looks for his best options or tries to give everyone a chance to prove themselves.

The problem though is that not many players have put their hand up, and the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Philani Zulu, Anthony Agay, Yagan Sasman, Kgotso Moleko, Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Siyabonga Ngezana, Willard Katsande, Reeve Frosler and Happy Mashiane have been in and out of match-day squads and starting line-ups.

By way of example, in three league matches alone, 24 different players have been used. And while some players may appreciate being given a chance to show what they can, the constant chopping and changing could leave others insecure and chip away at their confidence.

It also makes it harder for players to get combinations going and to find the kind of fluency and rhythm needed to start creating more chances and to ultimately win games.

Certainly the wily Hunt and his technical team have a lot to think about, and several headaches to overcome, as we go into the international break.