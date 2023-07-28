The Bafana Bafana winger scored his second brace in as many matches for his MLS side Minnesota United.

Hlongwane has been doing well for Loons

Scored a brace on Friday

South African has directly contributed to 16 goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED: Hlongwane has been in hot form in the Leagues Cup, earning some high praise from Loons fans who have compared his impact to that made by Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The 23-year-old was on fire once more when his Loons took on Chicago Fire at the Allianz Field Stadium on Friday.

Hlongwane was at the right place to convert a Hassani Dotson pass in the 62nd minute to give his side the lead in the encounter.

Chicago fought back and were rewarded in the 69th minute. The hosts conceded a penalty and former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri stepped up to even matters.

The Bafana Bafana winger was on target again in the 73rd minute, this time converting a Franco Fragapane assist to make it 2-1 in favour of United.

Five minutes later, Arnaud Souquet replied with a sublime finish to make it 2-2, before Kei Kamara scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's brace was Hlongwane's second in as many matches.

This season, the Bafana Bafana attacker has scored 12 goals and provided four assists across all competitions.

His two goals helped United advance to the Leagues Cup knockout phase despite the loss. The Loons' aggregate score in Central Group 2 is superior which makes them advance.

It will be vital for Hlongwane to maintain his form for the club.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT FOR BAFANA: The 23-year-old's scoring form will definitely impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos, considering the fact that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is in the next couple of months.

The tactician will want to have attackers who can fire from all cylinders for the national team.

WHAT NEXT: Hlongwane will be expected to play a starring role when the Loons play on August 4 against a yet-to-be-known opponent in the competition.