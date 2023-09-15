Is Hlanti Kaizer Chiefs' weak link? Ex-Amakhosi keeper Shongwe advises Ntseki why defender should be dropped

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe believes Sifiso Hlanti is the weak link in the current Amakhosi team.

Hlanti has been a Chiefs' regular

Chiefs fans unhappy with performance

Shongwe shares his opinion

TELL ME MORE: Hlanti has played all Chiefs matches this season, however, not everyone is convinced with his display.

It explains why Shongwe believes the Soweto giants need to go for a modern full-back who does the job defensively and offensively.

WHAT HE SAID: "The only one part, the only position that maybe, it’s hard because Hlanti is one of my friends," Shongwe told Far Post.

"I am not too sure about his ability to go forward. He is heading to that time of his game, where he’s mellowing down. I think in the coming season, Chiefs must start looking for a left fullback. The energized one that will overlap and be able to return.

"Hlanti does go forward, but I think he finds out when he has to recover. For now, he also uses his experience and also on set pieces and aerial presence. The day he’s going to find a youngster with speed, I’m not too sure he will survive. I am worried about Hlanti.

"You want a left full-back that will not be afraid of going up because he’s afraid of pacy wingers. So I think that’s the one position, for next season in particular, Chiefs must start building up," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the signing of Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edmilson Dove might be deployed in the left-back position to take Hlanti's role.

Dove has been out of action for about six weeks owing to a hamstring injury sustained during the pre-season.

However, the versatile defender is now back and was even part of the Mozambique team in the recent international break.

WHAT NEXT: Hlanti has to step up if he wants to command a starting berth in the Glamour Boys.