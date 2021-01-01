Is Gamildien the best fit for Bafana Bafana's front three?

The 1-1 draw vs the Black Stars was just his second cap for the national team after playing in a friendly against Zimbabwe more than seven years ago

When Ruzaigh Gamildien stepped out onto the pitch at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night for an Afcon 2022 qualifier against Ghana, it was the first time since October 2013 that he had represented his country.

It's a great credit to Gamildien that he has resurrected his career to such a degree, and of course Swallows coach Brandon Truter has also played his part in the Cape Town-born player's impressive form this season - Gamildien is the second-highest scorer in the league with 11 goals so far.

Having spent quite a bit of the last half a decade playing in the second division for the likes of Milano United, Cape Town All Stars and Steenberg United, it's testament to Gamildien's character that he earned a place in the Bafana starting line-up for such an important match at the age of 31, and after nearly eight years in the international wilderness.

He began quietly in the match against the Black Stars, with Percy Tau the most prominent of a three-pronged Bafana Bafana attack which also included Themba Zwane.

As the game went on, Gamildien got more involved - with mixed success - at times he linked up play well while on other occasions he wasn't able to keep hold of possession.

The Swallows man showed what his game is all about though - when not scoring himself - when he set up Tau for a 52nd-minute equaliser with a beautifully weighted pass into the Brighton striker's path.

On the other hand, however, Gamildien did not always appear to be on the same wavelength as former Mamelodi Sundowns team-mates Tau and Zwane, and as an attacking trio, they did not convince.

He was also the first player subbed by coach Molefi Ntseki - apart from the injury-enforced withdrawal of Andile Jali in the first half - making way for Luther Singh in the 64th minute.

Ntseki may now be pondering whether he should start Gamildien in Sudan on Sunday, for South Africa’s final game of Group C, a match in which they must avoid defeat in order to qualifier for the Afcon finals in Cameroon early next year.

Other options in attack include Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates as well as Lebohang Maboe, Singh, and Lyle Foster.

Sundowns’ Maboe could be a good option as he would likely slot in well with his club-mate Zwane, and former Masandawana player Tau.

And while Nteski may be secretly eyeing a goalless stalemate as a means to qualify, if Bafana can click upfront and score themselves, they’ll have one foot in the door already for Cameroon 2022.