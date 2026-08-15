According to information from the Spanish newspaper Marca , Newcastle United have joined the race for the German record champions' sale candidate. The report adds that the Magpies have already offered the Portuguese player a concrete three-year contract.

Newcastle are searching for a successor to Bruno Guimaraes, who has moved to Arsenal. Palhinha would be a cheaper alternative to Felix Nmecha, for whom Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to demand more than €100 million. That matters because the club of Germany international Nick Woltemade have not parted with numerous key players for no reason. The departures, including Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, are down to Premier League and UEFA financial rules. Otherwise, heavy fines or even a transfer ban could follow.

Bayern would probably demand a fee of between €20 million and €25 million for Palhinha. A loan with a subsequent purchase option is, however, out of the question for Bayern. That is why the officials led by Max Eberl also recently turned down Aston Villa. "It has been reported that Aston Villa contacted us about Joao. That is correct. But we will not be able to reach an agreement with Aston Villa, it simply will not work. Because we are not in the situation of having to do what others try to impose on us," the Bayern board member for sport stressed at a press conference on Friday, thereby also laying down a marker.

Against RB Leipzig, Palhinha was no longer included in Bayern's squad, unlike in the previous friendlies. There was initially no explanation. He may, however, have been released for talks with other clubs. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is now also reporting that Newcastle made another telephone enquiry to Bayern in the past 24 hours about the possibility of a transfer.

Bayern Munich: who else is set to leave alongside Joao Palhinha?

Newcastle's interest in Palhinha hardly comes as a surprise. The 31-year-old still enjoys an excellent reputation in the Premier League. Before his move to Munich, he had impressed at Fulham. He also managed to convince during his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur last season. Despite a poor campaign for Spurs, which almost ended in relegation, the holding midfielder still managed ten goal involvements in 45 appearances.

Alongside Palhinha, Bayern also want to offload Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. However, a swift solution is not currently on the horizon for the duo. Under coach Vincent Kompany, both, like Palhinha, are also unlikely to play any role if they remain in Munich.

At the end of July, honorary president Uli Hoeness did, however, strike a surprisingly conciliatory tone. "If we now manage to let one or two players go - and that would be exactly what we want - then of course that would be good. But there is one thing I want to say very clearly: a contract with Bayern is inviolable. That means we will keep the players if no suitable solution is found in the end," he explained.