Is Elon Musk buying Manchester United? SpaceX mogul clarifies tweet on potential Old Trafford takeover

The South African billionaire has admitted to being a Red Devils fan in his youth

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has clarified a tweet he sent to his followers on social media indicating that he wants to buy Manchester United. United supporters' discontent with the Glazer family's ownership has reached new heights in recent times, with the Red Devils enduring another disappointing transfer window.

They are no closer to signing long-term target Frenkie de Jong, while they have also been linked with Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot - two deals which were hugely unpopular with fans.

On the pitch, things have been equally disastrous, with United crashing to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and losing 4-0 against Brentford in their opening two Premier League games.

What has Elon Musk said about buying United?

Musk got United fans very excited with an interesting Twitter outburst on Wednesday.

After providing another update on his political leanings, the Tesla CEO followed up by tweeting: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

When asked by a user if he was being serious, Musk clarified his position.

He added: "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports team. Although, if it were a team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid."

Who else could buy United from the Glazers?

Musk is not the only person to be linked with a takeover in recent times. Michael Knighton, who first tried to buy the club back in 1989 for just £10 million, has also been mentioned as a possible buyer.

Speaking earlier this month, Knighton claimed he was plotting a 'hostile takeover' at Old Trafford.

"We have an inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football. Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives," he said.

"I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance. We are now working on the offer document. Remember, it is a hostile bid - that simply means that the club isn't officially for sale."