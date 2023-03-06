Richards Bay tactician Pitso Dladla believes Kaizer Chiefs failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage and score more goals.

Chiefs defeated 10-man Richards Bay 1-0

Zwane felt they would have scored more

Dladla explains where Amakhosi got it wrong

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs struggled to get goals against their 10-man opponent on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League match staged at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Siyabonga Ngezana scored the lone goal of the match inside the first 10 minutes. Despite Jamal Salim's dismissal moments later, Amakhosi couldn't capitalise on the numerical advantage and score more goals.

Zwane himself commented on the issue, saying it was a weakness that should be worked on ahead of the team's forthcoming matches.

However, Dladla has opined on the matter, explaining why it was hard for the Glamour Boys to get more goals.

WHAT HE SAID: "I believe if Kaizer Chiefs were patient with their build-ups and played passes to make the field bigger, we would have suffered in terms of numerical advantage. That is because we were one man short," Dladla said as quoted by Far Post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After starting the season on a high, Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has struggled to get goals and was booed in the narrow win against the Natal Rich Boys.

Backpagepix

Christian Saile Basomboli was signed to help get more goals, but five matches into his PSL campaign, he is yet to find the back of the net.

Backpagepix

It is a major concern for Amakhosi who want to qualify for Caf Champions League competition next season and win the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will have to sharpen his attackers before this weekend's Nedbank Cup game against Casric Stars.