Is Deon Hotto solution to Orlando Pirates' striker problem?

Goal discusses whether Bucs can rely on the left-footed player, who was one of the most outstanding players on the pitch against the Citizens

Orlando Pirates' striker problem worsened on Tuesday when Frank Mhango missed the PSL match against Cape Town City due to injury.

The Malawi international scored the only goal of the game as the Buccaneers edged out National First Division side Uthongathi FC 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

However, Mhango had a muscle problem after scoring, according to Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer, which led to the 27-year-old striker missing the clash with City.

Mhango, who has struggled with injuries this term, has now rejoined fellow strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa on the Pirates injury list.

Zinnbauer had to improvise against the Citizens and he deployed Deon Hotto as an unconventional lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and the Namibia international excelled in his role.

The 29-year-old, who joined Bucs in October 2020, has already proved to be a reliable utility player for the team, having operated as a left wing-back, right wing-back, winger and now, striker.

Hotto was a constant thorn in the side of City's defence due to his clever movement and runs, creating many a problem for centre-backs Keenu Cupido and Taariq Fielies.

At times the two defenders followed Hotto, leaving space behind them for onrushing attackers midfielders Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe to exploit.

Pirates' second goal came after Hotto had dropped into the midfield - dragging Fielies along with him - which left the City backline exposed.

Makaringe was then able to start a quick move as he set-up Lorch, whose pass found Pule, who hit the back of the net to double the Buccaneers' lead.

Hotto also showed that he has the ability to lead the attack and anticipate long balls which are played in behind the opposing defence and finish with aplomb.

The Swakopmund-born player opened the scoring after he had timed his run to perfection - running onto Makaringe's long ball, before beating City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Hotto could have easily grabbed a hat-trick at Orlando Stadium as he found himself in good positions in the opposition's box.

However, the man nicknamed the Hot Hot Hotto was let down by some indecisiveness as he often decided to pass the ball instead of shooting at goal, and Pirates ended up squandering chances in the second half.

The Hot Hot Hotto just needs to take more shots at goal whenever he is in the right areas in the box and Pirates could be able to rely on him for goals in the absence of their key strikers.

Hotto is Pirates' joint-top scorer with four goals across all competitions this season and there is no doubt that he will score more goals if he becomes ruthless and a little bit selfish in the box.