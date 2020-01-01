Is Billiat in decline at Kaizer Chiefs? Numbers don't look good

The Zimbabwean international used to visit the back of the net on a regular basis but has only managed three club goals since September 2019

could certainly do with a bit of inspiration in front of goal right now, but its hard to see where that will come from.

Amakhosi continue their troubled season when thy take on an unpredictable side at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In six games this season the Glamour Boys have played, only one player in a Chiefs jersey has scored - an that was an unlikely scorer as left-back Yagan Sasman netted a brace in a 2-1 win over in their very first game of the new season.

More teams

Back to Billiat though: if there's anyone you think who could lift Chiefs out of their slumber, it's the Zimbabwean.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Amakhosi fans would certainly have had high hopes when he arrived from rivals three seasons ago.

It was a marquee signing of note as Amakhosi brought in a player recently crowned as the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season. Billiat had also been largely influential in helping the Brazilians win the 2016 African .

When he rocked up at Naturena in 2018 he was 28 years old and seemingly in the prime of his career.

In the three seasons prior to joining the Glamour Boys, Billiat had scored 12 league goals in 26 league matches (2015/16), eight goals in 20 matches (2016/17) and eight goals in 16 Premiership fixtures (2017/18). He also managed six goals in 16 Champions League games in the same period.

But since arriving at Chiefs, the goals have dried up. In his first campaign he did okay, with five goals in 26 league matches. Last season that number dropped to just three goals in 21 league outings.

And two of those goals came in the final two matches of the campaign - following a five-month layoff due to halt to the league because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His most recent strike came in the final match of last season - against FC. At the time it seemed enough to win the league for Chiefs, only for Manuel Kambala to break Chiefs fans' hearts with an equaliser which effectively handed the title to Sundowns.

Perhaps if Billiat's goal had turned out to be the league clincher, things could have been different and he could have pushed on in the new season.

That hasn't been the case though as the Zimbabwean, like the rest of the Amakhosi forwards, have looked blunt and unconvincing so far this season.

As his record now stands, he's scored just three goals in his last 34 outings for Chiefs, a somewhat remarkably poor return for a player who has performed so admirably in the Premiership for nearly a decade since he first arrived at Cape Town all those years ago.

Article continues below

Could it be the constant changing of coaches? Or are the Chiefs playing systems not suiting him? Or has the high-profile and the additonal limelight move affected him?

It's hard to say, but Chiefs fans will be praying the dimuntive attacker's best form is just around the corner.