Is Baxter to blame for Kaizer Chiefs' woes?

The latest setback came on Saturday against AmaZulu when Amakhosi managed to scrape a 1-1 draw after being awarded a controversial late penalty

The pressure is building rapidly for Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter and his team after a disappointing start to the season.

Drawing against AmaZulu is of course a decent result these days, but the problem was that it extended Chiefs' winless run to four matches and leaves them with just one victory from six league outings this term. They also crashed out of the MTN8 on penalties against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Taken together with last season's disappointment and the fact that the Glamour Boys have not won silverware since 2015, the restlessness among the fans remains tangible and as such, Baxter has even less breathing space than he may otherwise have had.

Unforced errors - the coach isn't on the field

"I thought we played very well in the first half. What [AmaZulu] had we contributed to that with the silly mistakes," Baxter surmised, correctly, after the draw in Durban, during his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.



It's a sentiment that could have been echoed after many Chiefs matches in recent years.

Not only this season, but last season as well, numerous Chiefs players have been guilty of committing needless errors, reckless mistakes and also missing too many golden goalscoring opportunities. Of course, there is a margin for error even in the professional game, but it feels like on too many occasions and too regularly have the team's players gone beyond the accepted norm.

There have been too many games in which Chiefs have been the better team, in which they've dominated ball possession and created more chances than their opponents, but have failed to claim all three points.

There's only so much a coach can do and it's up to the players to take responsibility and to deliver on what they're paid well to do.

Mindset, team selection, tactics

That said, a manager's influence should also not be negated, especially when it comes to the mental and emotional side of the game.





Baxter has made some questionable player selections and is probably too defensively minded in how he sets up his team - rather like Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at times, it could be argued.

By backing his attack-minded players a bit more and focusing on how Chiefs can hurt the opposition rather than being too concerned about the opposition threat, Baxter might send a more positive message to his men.

That they can and should go and outplay most sides and make the opposition worry about the Amakhosi threat instead. In short, attack is often said to be the best form of defence.

And while Baxter has always been a good motivator, there does presently appear to be a bit of doubt, certainty a lack of swagger, in the Chiefs ranks. It's questionable if everyone is on board at the moment.

It's something that can be put right by some good results, but that needs to happen quickly otherwise it can be a slippery slope as poor form will cause additional disharmony in the squad.

Squad refresh, injuries

To be fair to Baxter, he's had plenty of challenges to deal with. For one thing, he's had to try and rebuild an aging team which was handicapped by the transfer ban last season and which has had a three coaches in the past two years trying to buld different identities.

There have also been regular injuries to some of the team's key players.

Conclusion

To answer the question, 'is Baxter to blame' for Chiefs' struggles: No. And it certainly wouldn't help to replace him at this early stage. This is after all a coach who won the league title twice during his last spell with the club.

However, there are aspects he could have done better and areas where he can improve upon when Amakhosi return from the international break for a run of games which includes Chippa United, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch FC and then the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.