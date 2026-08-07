Is Barcelona's dream over? Cancelo returns to Al-Hilal after a month's absence

Portugal's João Cancelo, the Al-Hilal full-back, has finally returned to the Saudi club after an absence of almost a full month.

Al-Hilal published images today, Friday, of some of its players arriving at its new training base, the "Al-Majidiyah Sports Centre", for the first training session in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after returning from the overseas camp in Austria.

Among them, for the first time, was Portuguese full-back João Cancelo, who had missed the overseas camp Al-Hilal held in Austria over recent weeks.

Reports at the time claimed Cancelo skipped the camp without permission amid his desire to join Barcelona. The club later denied that, confirming both parties had arranged the absence between them.

His return to training arrived just as press reports suggested Barcelona had convinced Al-Hilal to sell him permanently for around 10 million euros.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season at Barcelona on loan from Al-Hilal, doing enough to convince German coach Hansi Flick of his qualities. That form brings him closer to staying for good.

Cancelo joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2024 from Manchester City and impressed in his first season. His second, though, told a different story. Left out of the domestic squad, he began his journey towards the exit.