Every time Saudi Arabia stumble, attention turns quickly to certain names in the firing line, as if they alone carry the blame for what happens on the pitch. Right now, that name belongs to Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The Saudi Arabia striker has become a fixture of the public debate.

Linked to repeated criticism over his attacking output, Al-Hamdan finds himself facing a difficult test. Fans want change, both in the tactical choices and in the search for more effective solutions up front. But does the striker alone shoulder the blame for a declining attack, or has he become the face of a crisis far bigger than one player inside the penalty area?

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Al-Hamdan in the firing line of criticism

The talk about Al-Hamdan no longer stops at his individual level. It now questions the value of relying on him to lead Saudi Arabia's attack, especially when the team fail to turn chances into goals or produce an attacking display that falls short of what their fans expect.

In such circumstances, the striker takes the first hit. He is the one directly responsible for scoring, yet success in that position depends on plenty of factors: the quality of chance creation, collective movement, the way attacks are built, and the level of support he gets from his teammates.

Is Al-Hamdan paying the price for an attacking crisis?

Saudi Arabia's problem cannot be reduced to the name of a single striker. Attacking performance is a whole system. It starts with the build-up play, runs through the speed of moving the ball and movement off it, and ends with the players' ability to exploit chances in front of goal.

Pinning the blame for any setback on Al-Hamdan alone risks hiding other issues that need a technical review, whether in the selection of personnel, the deployment of players, or the way the team reach the opponents' goal.

Between the fans' right and the coach's calculations

Saudi fans have every right to demand a more effective striker, and to debate whether Al-Hamdan deserves to stay among the national team's options. Competition for places is a natural part of football. No player is beyond assessment or criticism.

Yet there is a difference between criticising a player's technical output and turning him into a scapegoat who carries every reason for failure, especially when responsibility for the results is spread across the coaching staff, the players and the entire system.

That leaves the most important question. Will Al-Hamdan get a fair chance to prove himself within a functioning attacking system, or will he become a scapegoat for a crisis that runs well beyond the centre-forward position? The answer will not come from a single match. It will come from Saudi Arabia's ability to fix their technical problems, and from the player himself making the most of his chances and proving he belongs in the Saudi shirt.