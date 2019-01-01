Irvin Khoza: We need to see if Zakhele Lepasa is ready to play for Orlando Pirates

The lethal forward will be hoping to impress during the Bucs' pre-season preparations ahead of the 2019/20 season

club chairman Irvin Khoza says the technical team will check if Zakhele Lepasa is ready to play for the Soweto giants.

The promising striker spent last season in the National First Division (NFD), where he featured for two clubs.

Lepasa, who was loaned out to Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy from Pirates, will be part of the team's pre-season preparations.

Khoza feels that Lepasa has matured following his two spells away from the Houghton-based side.

“We brought back Lepasa. We will conclude our talks with him this week,” Khoza told Isolezwe.

The 22-year-old player will work with Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic during pre-season.

“We have loaned him out for a long time for him to get game time and we need to see if he is ready to play for Pirates," Khoza concluded.

Lepasa, who was nurtured in the Pirates academy, played an important role in helping Galaxy make history by clinching this year's Nedbank Cup.

The lanky forward scored four goals in four appearances in the lucrative competition.

Article continues below

Lepasa also netted five goals in 11 league appearances for Galaxy after joining the club from Stellenbosch in January 2019.

His exploits did not go unnoticed as he was included in the squad which participated in the 2019 .

Lepasa featured for a youthful Bafana Bafana side which finished fifth in the regional tournament.