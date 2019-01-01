Irvin Khoza: I had no influence on Mamelodi Sundowns' guilty verdict

The 'Iron Duke' has addressed the guilty verdict that was recently handed down to Masandawana

The Premier Soccer League ( ) chairman Irvin Khoza has rubbished suggestion that the football authority has a vendetta against .

Masandawana were recently found guilty of fielding an ineligible player against earlier in the season.

On the day, defender Wayne Arendse was a late introduction into the matchday squad, but it has since been revealed that the change happened after the time for last-minute changes to the teamsheet had elapsed.

This has seen murmurings in some corridors of South African football questioning the league’s disciplinary processes.

"What is important for us as a league, the Exco (executive committee) in particular, is the fairness, speed and lawfulness of any situation we are dealing with,” Khoza said. “Football is very interesting because it’s regulated. There can never be about my feelings as the chairman of the league, the CEO or the Exco,” Khoza told the media.

“No CEO or executive member gives a postponement. But sometimes when you read in the media, you hear that it seems like there is some kind of influence of some sort,” he added.

“There’s a case in question about one club who are saying that the matter is now being heard at the end of the season because someone must get an advantage. Nonsense man!” he responded.

“What advantage because the prosecutor must explain where is the process as we speak now? Why hasn’t it been executed timeously? Fairness and speed are very sacrosanct for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khoza has explained the reasoning behind some of the delays that have been experienced in handing down judgments.

“In some cases, clubs ask for postponements. The clubs get further legal minds and they want certain particulars. Every club has a right to be given an opportunity when they ask for postponement. All postponements are discussed and are agreed afterwards with the prosecutor,” Khoza explained.