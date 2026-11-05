Iraola criticises Liverpool's players: we conceded three naive and chaotic goals against Fenerbahce

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola tore into his side after Wednesday evening's 3-2 defeat away to Fenerbahce in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Iraola said in his post-match comments: "All three goals could have been avoided, but perhaps it was because of the noisy atmosphere. They were naive goals. Messy goals."

As reported by British newspaper "Daily Mail", he added: "Communication on the pitch was almost impossible, and it was difficult for me to give instructions."

The three set-piece goals clearly stung him most. "It's something we had been doing very well in the league, we had been doing very well until today," he said.

He continued: "We knew it was one of Fenerbahce's strengths. We conceded a goal from a free kick, a corner, and even from a long throw-in at the end."

Defeat made it two losses on the bounce for Liverpool, following a 1-0 home reverse to Arsenal. It was also the third Champions League match running in which they shipped three goals.

Fenerbahce handed Liverpool their first Champions League defeat of the season. Their tally stays frozen on 9 points, down in eighth place.