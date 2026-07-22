Iraola confirms replacing Salah is a priority, and calls on the Liverpool star to stay

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, has admitted that his side still need to add new signings before the summer window closes, pointing to positions crying out for reinforcement after a string of key departures and a spate of injuries.

The "Reuters" agency noted that Liverpool have so far landed Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Munoz, but they have lost Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, while Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all sidelined through injury.

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The Spanish coach told reporters in Chicago, USA: "It is difficult to determine all the team's needs precisely while the transfer market is still open, as you must always remain open to opportunities that could help improve the squad."

"There are clear positions that we know we need to reinforce," he added. "For example, we definitely need to sign a winger."

He went on: "In other positions, we have to assess the options available in the market, the cost of the signings, as well as the level of the players we already have. There are some positions that seem complicated, because we have injured players whose abilities we trust, but the situation is still far from ideal."

The experience factor

Losing Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson has drained experience from Liverpool's ranks, and uncertainty still hangs over the future of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Iraola stressed how much Alisson's presence matters, saying: "I believe he will be an extremely important element in helping the new players adapt, whether they are experienced ones or young elements."

"We need role-model figures inside the dressing room, such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Joe Gomez, players who have spent many years at the club," he added. "I am confident that we will receive this kind of support."

Liverpool kick off their preparations for the new season against Sunderland in Nashville next Saturday, with further friendlies to follow against Wrexham, Leeds United, Monaco and Como.

Their Premier League campaign opens away at Newcastle United on 23 August.