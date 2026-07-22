Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, has admitted that his side still needs to complete new signings during the current summer transfer window, pointing to positions that require reinforcement after the departure of several key players and injuries to others.

According to "Reuters", Liverpool have so far signed Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Munoz, but have lost Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate. Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all sidelined through injury.

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Speaking to reporters in Chicago, the Spanish manager said: "It is difficult to pinpoint all of the team's needs precisely while the transfer market is still open, as you must always remain open to opportunities that could help improve the squad."

He added: "There are clear positions that we know we need to reinforce. For example, we definitely need to sign a winger."

"In other positions, we have to assess the options available in the market, the cost of the signings, as well as the level of the players we already have," he continued. "There are some positions that appear complicated, because we have injured players whose abilities we trust, but the situation is still far from ideal."

The experience factor

Losing Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson has drained experience from Liverpool's ranks, and uncertainty still surrounds the future of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Iraola stressed how much he wants Alisson to stay. "I believe he will be an extremely important element in helping the new players adapt, whether they are experienced or young players," he said.

"We need role models within the dressing room, such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Joe Gomez, players who have spent many years at the club," he added. "And I am confident that we will get this kind of support."

Liverpool begin their preparations for the new season against Sunderland in Nashville next Saturday, before further friendlies against Wrexham, Leeds United, Monaco and Como.

Their Premier League campaign opens away to Newcastle United on 23 August.