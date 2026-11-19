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Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper, was the headline winner at the 2026 Asia's best awards ceremony after being crowned Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

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Bangkok's Aksra Theatre King Power hosted the Asia's best awards on Thursday, with prizes handed out in 19 different categories. The Thai capital's venue also staged the ceremony back in 2017.

Alireza Beiranvand: Asian Player of the Year

Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari were in the running for Asian Player of the Year , alongside Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

Beiranvand took the award for the first time in his career after an outstanding year with Tractor and the Iran national team.

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That makes history. He's the first goalkeeper to win it since the Asian Football Confederation introduced the award in 1994.

Related Topics

Asian Women's Player of the Year

North Korea's Kim Kyong-yong was named Asian Women's Player of the Year for 2026.

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Best Asian player based outside the continent

Atletico Madrid winger Lee Kang-in of South Korea picked up the prize for the best Asian player based outside the continent in 2026.

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Best Asian women's player based outside the continent

The women's equivalent went to Australia's Caitlin Foord of Arsenal.

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Asian Young Player of the Year

Japan's Ryunosuke Sato, who plays for Valencia, was crowned Asian Young Player of the Year for 2026.

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Asian Young Women's Player of the Year

North Korea collected another individual prize as Yu Jong-hyang took Asian Young Women's Player of the Year.

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Asian Futsal Player of the Year

Thailand's Muhammad Osamanmusa won Asian Futsal Player of the Year for 2026.

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Asian Coach of the Year

On the coaching front, Machida Zelvia boss Go Kuroda of Japan claimed Asian Coach of the Year for 2026.

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Kuroda took Machida to their first ever AFC Champions League Elite final, knocking out Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the quarter-finals and the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the semis. Saudi side Al-Ahli then beat them 1-0 in the final.

Asian Women's Coach of the Year

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Iran's Marziyeh Jafari, head coach of Iranian side Bam Khatoon, won Asian Women's Coach of the Year for 2026.

Thai recognition awards

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Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, opened proceedings by presenting recognition awards to Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports and the president of the Football Association of Thailand. The awards thanked them for hosting the ceremony and helping develop football across the continent.

Australian recognition award

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Football Australia also received a recognition award for hosting the Women's Asian Cup.

Diamond of Asia award

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The Diamond of Asia, regarded as the highest individual honour the Asian Football Confederation bestows, went to the late Lim Kia Tong, former president of the Football Association of Singapore.

Asia's best association: ruby category

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Among national associations, the Bangladesh Football Federation won best football association in Asia in the ruby category.

Asia's best association: gold category

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The All India Football Federation took the gold category.

Asia's best association: diamond category

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Hosts Thailand had something to celebrate too, with the Football Association of Thailand winning the diamond category.

Asia's best association: platinum category

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The Japan Football Association claimed the platinum category.

Asia's best regional association

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For the second year running, the ASEAN Football Federation was named Asia's best regional association.

AFC President's Recognition Award for Aspiring Member Associations: bronze category

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As for the AFC President's Recognition Award for Aspiring Member Associations, the Myanmar Football Federation took the bronze category.

AFC President's Recognition Award for Aspiring Member Associations: silver category

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Silver went to the Bangladesh Football Federation, their second prize of the night.

AFC President's Recognition Award for Aspiring Member Associations: gold category

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The Japan Football Association rounded things off by collecting the gold category of the same award.