SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has suggested that Stellenbosch must use Nedbank Cup money to pay up for Iqraam Rayners.

SuperSport remind Stellies to pay up

Rayners joined Stellenbosch in January

Stellies are in the Nedbank Cup semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? SuperSport United sold Iqraam Rayners to Stellenbosch FC after the attacker had an underwhelming spell at United, where he spent three seasons without making much of an impact.

Earlier this week, Matsatsantsa A Pitori clashed with Stellies and Rayners was not eligible to play against his former side. This is because the Mother City-based outfit have not paid the full amount for Rayners' transfer fee as he left United in January.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says there was no way he would allow Stellies to use a player who they have not paid for in full. The agreement was that Stellenbosch would pay for the 27-year-old over a period of time, and that saw United include a clause in his contract that forbids him from playing against them.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Stellenbosch couldn’t give me all the money that I wanted for the player,” said Matthews during the club’s unveiling of the Huawei sponsorship," said Matthews as per iDiskiTimes.

"The reality is that I was basically, in a way, doing a favour for Stellenbosch to give them the player before they have the capacity to pay for him. I understand what it is like to be a smaller club that can’t afford to pay and there are many times where I wish I could get payment terms.

"I didn’t feel that it was fair that I should be doing that and then having a player play against me when I’m effectively subsidizing some of his moves. That was the reason that we put that clause in the contract. Sorry about it, but if Stellenbosch paid me upfront there would have been no conditions attached and that would have been great," Matthews added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellies are in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, where they will take on Sekhukhune FC on Sunday at the Coetzenburg Stadium. Whether they reach the final or not, Stellies are expected to pocket R1-million by virtue of being in the last four of the competition, and if they go all the way and win the final either against Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch will take home a prize money of R7-million. This, for Matthews, is enough for the club to pay for Rayners.

"So in terms of our agreement with them and the payment plan that they could kind of accommodate towards me, paying the player off over time – like up to now I have not received a cent for the transfer of Rayners because they asked for some time before they could make the first payment, now that they are in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, now I think the time has come for them to pay," added Matthews.

WHAT NEXT? SuperSport will continue their hunt for a second-place finish in the Premier Soccer League and their next encounter is against Amakhosi next week. Meanwhile, Stellies will seek a maiden cup final appearance on Sunday.