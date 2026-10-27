Simone Inzaghi cut a frustrated figure after watching his Al-Hilal side slip to defeat against Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi giants went down 3-1 on Tuesday evening at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, in the third round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the Italian said: "The defeat hurts me. This is the third loss since I took charge of the team."

He pinpointed the second half as the problem. "We put in a fine first half, but in the second half, because of fatigue, we did not deliver the expected performance. We will return to Riyadh and prepare for our upcoming commitments."

Inzaghi also addressed the raft of changes he made to his line-up: "The only players who were not here with us are (Mohamed) Mahzari, (Crysencio) Summerville and (Gabriel) Martinelli."

Two of his big names simply could not make it. "As for Ruben Neves and Sergej Savic, we brought them along in the hope of getting them ready at least to sit on the bench, but unfortunately neither of them was fit to play."

There was praise, too, for captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who grabbed the opening goal on his first start of the season. "I congratulate Salem Al-Dawsari and (Simon) Bouabre on their performance, and I am pleased with them," said the coach.