Al Hilal are waiting on captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who has edged closer to full fitness after recovering from the injury that has kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

Simone Inzaghi will settle the Italian's decision on whether the winger features against Al-Hazem during Saturday's training session, ahead of an eagerly awaited tenth-round clash in the Saudi Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the 35-year-old is ready to play again after joining group training on Friday, having shaken off the ankle joint injury he picked up before the classico against Al-Ittihad.

He had been gearing up for his comeback at that point, with his absence stretching back to the end of last season. Then came the fresh injury, and another delay.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

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Salem Al-Dawsari's return hands the coaching staff a serious attacking option. He has the experience and the knack of settling big games, either by beating his man and running in behind or by creating and finishing chances. Inzaghi will make the final call on Al-Hazem based on his physical condition, wary of throwing him back in before he's fully ready.

There is more good news for the Italian. The source revealed that Al Hilal's medical clinic is now empty of injured players, having housed more than one man in treatment and rehabilitation since the start of the season.

Daily training sessions have followed the squad's return from the Qatari capital Doha and the AFC Champions League Elite meeting with Al-Sadd. Inzaghi has turned his attention to Al-Hazem on Monday at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh, a fixture that moved up the agenda after the Professional Leagues Association pushed Al Hilal's clash with Al-Riyadh, originally set for last Friday, back to 19 December.

Keeping the pressure on at the top is the aim against Al-Hazem. Al Hilal have 21 points from eight matches and sit second, a point behind Al-Qadsiah, who have played nine.







