Simone Inzaghi has come out fighting against his critics. The Al-Hilal manager squares up to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal host Shabab Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fourth round of the Asian tournament's league phase.

The Italian named his starting line-up and went back to three men at the heart of the defence: Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, Turkey's Yusuf Akcicek and Ali Lajami, with Sabri Dahel and Mutaab Al-Harbi at full-back.

Up top, Inzaghi opted for a front two of England's Ollie Watkins and Ivory Coast's Mohamed Kader Mitta, backed in midfield by Serbia's Sergej Savic, France's Simon Boabre and Mohamed Kanno.

Next matches HIL AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

He picked the same shape to start Al-Hilal's last Asian outing against Qatar's Al-Shamal, with a change of personnel. That night ended in a 1-3 defeat, and the criticism poured in.

Yet the Italian is short of several stars. Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville is suspended, while Salem Al-Dawsari, Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli and Portugal's Ruben Neves are all sidelined through injury.

The former Inter Milan boss wants to avoid back-to-back defeats in Asia and get back to winning ways. Al-Hilal sit eighth in the Western group on 6 points, from two wins and a single defeat.

Shabab Al-Ahli, meanwhile, are chasing a fourth straight win in the competition. They currently occupy second place on 9 points, three behind compatriots Al-Ain, who have played an extra match.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Sabri Dahel - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Yusuf Akcicek - Mutaab Al-Harbi

Midfield: Mohamed Kanno - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Simon Boabre

Attack: Mohamed Kader Mitta - Ollie Watkins